Dog owners searching for lost pets after they were spooked by fireworks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fireworks can be scary for dogs to the point they run away from home.

The Pima Animal Care Center said that is why the day after the Fourth of July is their busiest of the year.

On average, the shelter gets 200 dogs a week. They are expecting double that over the next couple days.

PACC should be one of the first places you check if your pup goes missing.

The perfect outcome would be the dog and owner reunited.

But that’s not always the case.

KOLD News 13′s Allie Potter spoke to a couple families who are still hoping for that happy ending.

“We have been around the neighborhood and went above and beyond posting his picture with my information. We came to PACC and have not been able to find him,” said Yesvel Salazar, Scooby’s mom.

Salazar said Scooby usually goes everywhere with the family. But on Saturday night he did not. Fireworks were going off near Craycroft and Golflinks and he got spooked.

“I did see that he got through the gate and left,” Salazar said. “He was terrified. He is my everyday company. He follows me everywhere. He is part of the family!”

A growing family as Salazar recently found out she is pregnant.

“I am going to live through this stage with him and he was going to be the perfect company,” she said.

Salazar said they have a mystery on their hands.

“I will be rewarding money to someone who can provide my dog back,” he said.

She was not the only one looking for her fur baby, Jack Alcaraz was hoping to find Savage.

“I have been driving around for two days and no luck,” Alcaraz said.

Savage is a German shepherd/chow mix. He was last seen near Fairview and Grant.

“He really means a lot because he was my wife’s dog when she passed away,” Alcaraz said. “So, he’s sentimental.”

Scooby and Savage are not the only ones lost.

KOLD saw several dogs who were brought into the shelter with no microchip or tag.

PACC said all reuniting fees have been waived. It is also updating its website around the clock to make sure these pups reunite with their owners as soon as possible.

They also said whatever you do, do not lose hope.

Just because a dog isn’t here one day, doesn’t mean he/she won’t be here tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.