FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drier pattern for the rest of the workweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After an active start to Monsoon 2022, a drier pattern will move in for the rest of the week. Dew points will drop into the 40s and 30s, rather than the 50s and 60s we’ve experienced the past few weeks. Any isolated storms the next few days will fire up near the New Mexico and international borders during the afternoon/evening hours. The Tucson Metro should stay mostly dry.

Highs will hover around our climate normal Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures rising closer to 105° for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Storm chances pick up again this weekend and early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 100°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 102°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 104°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 105°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 105°.

