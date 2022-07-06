Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drier pattern for the rest of the workweek

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:20 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After an active start to Monsoon 2022, a drier pattern will move in for the rest of the week. Dew points will drop into the 40s and 30s, rather than the 50s and 60s we’ve experienced the past few weeks. Any isolated storms the next few days will fire up near the New Mexico and international borders during the afternoon/evening hours. The Tucson Metro should stay mostly dry.

Highs will hover around our climate normal Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures rising closer to 105° for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Storm chances pick up again this weekend and early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 100°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 102°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 104°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 105°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 105°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police say the shooting happened near South Prudence Road and East 22nd Street.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured in shooting on Tucson’s east side
Authorities identify man found dead on side of road in Marana
A carport fire damaged a house in the 1500 block of South Renee Place Tuesday, July 5.
House on Tucson’s east side damaged by fire that began in carport
Pima County inmate dies week after being found hanging in cell
Pima County Board of Supervisors pass resolution supporting abortion rights

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Storms move out, heat moves in
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 5, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 5, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 5, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 5, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 5, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 5, 2022