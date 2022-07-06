Advertise
Sierra Vista Police make three DUI arrests in Independence Day detail

The blood alcohol content on one DUI arrest was 0.172, over double the legal limit in Arizona
(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD), Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and Huachuca City Police Department created a Southern Arizona DUI Task Force for Independence day. This task force conducted a saturation detail in the Sierra Vista area during the 4th of July.

According to the SVPD, the detail resulted in the following:

- 37 traffic stops or contacts

- 25 warnings or repair orders

- 4 miscellaneous civil citations

- 1 child restraint citation

- 1 unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle felony arrest

- 1 endangerment arrest

- 1 misdemeanor warrant arrest

- 1 drug-related DUI misdemeanor arrest

- 1 drug-related aggravated DUI felony arrest

- 1 extreme DUI misdemeanor arrest

The two drug related DUI arrests required blood to be drawn. The driver in the extreme DUI arrest had a blood alcohol content of 0.172, over double the legal limit.

“With the continuous support from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Sierra Vista Police Department reminds drivers that if you choose to drive hammered, you will get nailed,” Sierra Vista officials say, “Get a designated driver, not a DUI!”

