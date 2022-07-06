Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson Medical Center uses virtual reality to train nurses, health workers

As soon as you put on those goggles, Cam Dyman, Clinical Informatics Training lead, said it...
As soon as you put on those goggles, Cam Dyman, Clinical Informatics Training lead, said it feels like you’re really in a hospital, taking care of patients.(KOLD)
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new virtual reality training program is helping nurses save lives and work efficiently at Tucson Medical Center.

Robin Moulder, CEO of 3LBXR, said the training allows nurses to make mistakes and learn without consequences.

“We lean into those superpowers of VR and we’re able to throw in scenarios that don’t happen day to day but they happen once in a while, so we get you a lot more familiar than the day-to-day training,” Moulder said.

Nurses, patient care techs and environmental services are able to get familiar with everyday tasks.

As soon as you put on those goggles, Cam Dyman, Clinical Informatics Training lead, said it feels like you’re really in a hospital, taking care of patients, something that will be huge when it comes to training nurses during this pandemic.

She said a lack of space and resources has made that task hard over the past few years.

“To be able to do it in this environment, a safe environment too where they can practice and make mistakes is essential. To be able to do it with a lot of resources. Hospitals are also running out of space. We don’t have a lot of places to train people so all of those things make it cost-effective, fast and fun,” Dyman said.

Soon surgeons will be able to practice surgeries and other procedures with these tools.

About 200 nurses are now going through a study to see how effective this training is.

Scenarios range from sanitation and room cleaning to falls and suicide prevention.

A headset is all that’s required.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police say the shooting happened near South Prudence Road and East 22nd Street.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured in shooting on Tucson’s east side
Authorities identify man found dead on side of road in Marana
A carport fire damaged a house in the 1500 block of South Renee Place Tuesday, July 5.
House on Tucson’s east side damaged by fire that began in carport
Pima County inmate dies week after being found hanging in cell
Pima County Board of Supervisors pass resolution supporting abortion rights

Latest News

Pima County Board of Supervisors pass resolution supporting abortion rights
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 third leading cause of death in 2021, study says
Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to prosecute abortion, experts say
The University of Arizona says a group of researchers at its Valley Fever Center for Excellence...
University of Arizona researchers one step closer to Valley fever vaccine