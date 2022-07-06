Tucson Medical Center uses virtual reality to train nurses, health workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new virtual reality training program is helping nurses save lives and work efficiently at Tucson Medical Center.

Robin Moulder, CEO of 3LBXR, said the training allows nurses to make mistakes and learn without consequences.

“We lean into those superpowers of VR and we’re able to throw in scenarios that don’t happen day to day but they happen once in a while, so we get you a lot more familiar than the day-to-day training,” Moulder said.

Nurses, patient care techs and environmental services are able to get familiar with everyday tasks.

As soon as you put on those goggles, Cam Dyman, Clinical Informatics Training lead, said it feels like you’re really in a hospital, taking care of patients, something that will be huge when it comes to training nurses during this pandemic.

She said a lack of space and resources has made that task hard over the past few years.

“To be able to do it in this environment, a safe environment too where they can practice and make mistakes is essential. To be able to do it with a lot of resources. Hospitals are also running out of space. We don’t have a lot of places to train people so all of those things make it cost-effective, fast and fun,” Dyman said.

Soon surgeons will be able to practice surgeries and other procedures with these tools.

About 200 nurses are now going through a study to see how effective this training is.

Scenarios range from sanitation and room cleaning to falls and suicide prevention.

A headset is all that’s required.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.