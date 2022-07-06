UPDATE: Detectives release photos of cars possibly involved in man’s murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities recently released photos of two vehicles that they believe was involved in the murder of a man was beaten to death in Tucson on Wednesday, June 22.

The Tucson Police Department said the victim was identified as 37-year-old Christopher Hart.

Officers on Wednesday, July 5 released photos of a black, early 2000s BMW and a 2005 to 2008 Kia, possibly an Optima.

The TPD said off-duty officers were working at the Eastpointe Market Place, which is near East 22nd Street near South Kolb Road. The officers were told about an assault in the parking lot and found Hart with obvious signs of blunt-force trauma.

Hart died at a local hospital.

According to the TPD, Hart got into an argument with a group of men. A short time later, more men arrived and began assaulting Hart and his friend. The suspects then fled the area before officers got there.

Anyone with information on Hart’s death is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible.

