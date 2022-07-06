Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Detectives release photos of cars possibly involved in man’s murder

Police have released images of two cars believed to be involved in the death of Christopher Hart.
Police have released images of two cars believed to be involved in the death of Christopher Hart.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities recently released photos of two vehicles that they believe was involved in the murder of a man was beaten to death in Tucson on Wednesday, June 22.

The Tucson Police Department said the victim was identified as 37-year-old Christopher Hart.

Officers on Wednesday, July 5 released photos of a black, early 2000s BMW and a 2005 to 2008 Kia, possibly an Optima.

The TPD said off-duty officers were working at the Eastpointe Market Place, which is near East 22nd Street near South Kolb Road. The officers were told about an assault in the parking lot and found Hart with obvious signs of blunt-force trauma.

Hart died at a local hospital.

According to the TPD, Hart got into an argument with a group of men. A short time later, more men arrived and began assaulting Hart and his friend. The suspects then fled the area before officers got there.

Anyone with information on Hart’s death is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police say the shooting happened near South Prudence Road and East 22nd Street.
UPDATE: Teen seriously injured in shooting on Tucson’s east side
Authorities identify man found dead on side of road in Marana
Pima County Board of Supervisors pass resolution supporting abortion rights
Pima County inmate dies week after being found hanging in cell
A carport fire damaged a house in the 1500 block of South Renee Place Tuesday, July 5.
House on Tucson’s east side damaged by fire that began in carport

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham to fight Georgia election subpoena, lawyers say
Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down hits the big screen in Tucson
‘Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down’ hits big screen in Tucson