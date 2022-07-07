Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Abortion access won’t be on ballot in Arizona this November

Tucson-area group fails to get enough signatures for petition
(Arizona's Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A constitutional amendment that would protect abortion access will not appear on the ballot in Arizona this year.

According to a news release from Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, the group failed to get the required number of signatures and will now focus on getting it on the ballot in 2024.

The group said more than 3,000 volunteers worked for months to try to gather enough signatures to give Arizona residents a say on whether abortion would be legal. Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom secured more than 175,000 signatures, short of the 356,000 needed.

“Over the past few weeks, I have been consistently awed by the passion and enthusiasm of people to get involved. This is the largest volunteer-driven ballot measure campaign in the history of our state - and we are only just beginning,” Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom Chair and Tucson-based OBGYN Victoria Fewell said. “This may have started from a moment, but it is growing into a lasting statewide movement.”

Pro-life advocates said Wednesday they were not worried about the petition and believed there were plenty of pro-life voters in the state.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced in June that a century-old law, implemented before Arizona was a state, which criminalizes abortion unless the mother’s life is in danger is currently in effect.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Board of Supervisors pass resolution supporting abortion rights
Police have released images of two cars believed to be involved in the death of Christopher Hart.
UPDATE: Investigators release photos of cars possibly involved in beating death of Tucson man
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Oscar Valencia, of Tucson, shot two people at a home in...
Authorities: Armed and dangerous Tucson man on run following fatal shooting
Vaccinations and boosters are still recommended because they are doing a good job at preventing...
COVID-19 subvariant extremely contagious, infecting fully vaccinated and boosted people

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
One dead after crash between bicycle, pickup truck
For second time in less than a week, body found at Tucson apartment complex
Giffords, McCain receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
Giffords, McCain receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights