Abortion access won’t be on ballot in Arizona this November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A constitutional amendment that would protect abortion access will not appear on the ballot in Arizona this year.

According to a news release from Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom , the group failed to get the required number of signatures and will now focus on getting it on the ballot in 2024.

The group said more than 3,000 volunteers worked for months to try to gather enough signatures to give Arizona residents a say on whether abortion would be legal. Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom secured more than 175,000 signatures, short of the 356,000 needed.

“Over the past few weeks, I have been consistently awed by the passion and enthusiasm of people to get involved. This is the largest volunteer-driven ballot measure campaign in the history of our state - and we are only just beginning,” Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom Chair and Tucson-based OBGYN Victoria Fewell said. “This may have started from a moment, but it is growing into a lasting statewide movement.”

Pro-life advocates said Wednesday they were not worried about the petition and believed there were plenty of pro-life voters in the state.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced in June that a century-old law, implemented before Arizona was a state, which criminalizes abortion unless the mother’s life is in danger is currently in effect.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.