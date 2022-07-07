Advertise
Arizona OKs biggest US school voucher plan, faces challenge

The universal voucher bill passed with only support from majority Republican lawmakers in the...
The universal voucher bill passed with only support from majority Republican lawmakers in the legislative session.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system. The governor’s action on Thursday came despite a promised effort by public school advocates to put the bill on hold until voters can block it in November’s election.

Arizona has the most expansive education options in the nation and will have the most comprehensive voucher system if the bill takes effect. The expansion Ducey signed will let every parent in Arizona take public money now sent to the K-12 public school system and use it to pay for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

