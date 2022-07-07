Authorities: Armed and dangerous Tucson man on run following fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an “armed and dangerous” Tucson man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Pinal County late Monday, July 4.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Oscar Valencia, 40, shot two people at a home in the Winkelman area.

A 39-year-old man died and a 38-year-old woman suffered “a superficial gunshot wound,” according to the PCSO.

The PCSO said Valencia knew the woman.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said homicide suspect Oscar Valencia may be driving this silver 2014 Jeep Patriot. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Valencia was last seen driving southbound on SR77 in a silver 2014 Jeep Patriot with Arizona license plate DDA1AXA. He was wearing all black clothing and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 480-948-6377.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.