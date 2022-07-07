Authorities: Armed and dangerous Tucson man on run following fatal shooting
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an “armed and dangerous” Tucson man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Pinal County late Monday, July 4.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Oscar Valencia, 40, shot two people at a home in the Winkelman area.
A 39-year-old man died and a 38-year-old woman suffered “a superficial gunshot wound,” according to the PCSO.
The PCSO said Valencia knew the woman.
Valencia was last seen driving southbound on SR77 in a silver 2014 Jeep Patriot with Arizona license plate DDA1AXA. He was wearing all black clothing and a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 480-948-6377.
