FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out and heating up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The second half of the workweek is trending very dry with dew points in the 30s and 40s. This will keep much of the cloud cover away and greatly decrease our storm chances. Any isolated storms that manage to fire up Thursday and Friday will be near the New Mexico border and over higher elevations.

Temperatures will heat back above our climate normal beginning Thursday. Highs stay in the triple digits throughout the 7-day forecast with the hottest temperatures expected this weekend and early next week. Storm chances will also return gradually late this weekend and into next week as dew points/moisture increase.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 103°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 105°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a stray storm possible. High near 106°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 105°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 105°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.