Man charged after string of San Tan Valley burglaries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies recently arrested a man in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in June.

31-year-old Terry Howard faces 18 counts of burglary and fraud. He was arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 2 and booked into the Pinal County jail.

On several occasions, authorities say, Howard broke into unlocked, parked vehicles and stole items, including credit cards, and tried to us them to make purchases.

Deputies said they were able to identify Howard as the suspect through surveillance footage taken from local businesses and home security cameras.

A laptop that had been reported stolen was later reportedly found in his home.

“This is the kind of professionalism and dedication our PCSO family brings to the job every day. Ensuring our residents are protected while holding those who try to victimize them accountable, that’s what it’s all about,” Sheriff Mark Lamb was quoted as saying in a news release.

Authorities encourage residents to keep their vehicle doors locked at all times.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.