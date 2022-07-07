Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.(LobodaPhoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s army and National Guard have made what they call a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.

The Defense Department said Thursday that over a half-ton of meth was also found in the July 2 raid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Board of Supervisors pass resolution supporting abortion rights
Police have released images of two cars believed to be involved in the death of Christopher Hart.
UPDATE: Investigators release photos of cars possibly involved in beating death of Tucson man
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Oscar Valencia, of Tucson, shot two people at a home in...
Authorities: Armed and dangerous Tucson man on run following fatal shooting
Vaccinations and boosters are still recommended because they are doing a good job at preventing...
COVID-19 subvariant extremely contagious, infecting fully vaccinated and boosted people

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
One dead after crash between bicycle, pickup truck
For second time in less than a week, body found at Tucson apartment complex
Abortion access won’t be on ballot in Arizona this November
Giffords, McCain receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
Giffords, McCain receive Presidential Medal of Freedom