One dead after crash between bicycle, pickup truck

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 89-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while cycling in Tucson’s midtown on Thursday, July 7.

Tucson police were called shortly after 9 a.m. to the scene near North Alvernon Way and East Mabel Street. Tucson fire medics were also called, and despite treating the cyclist at the scene, he was ultimately pronounced dead there.

Officers identified the cyclist as David Kenneth Morgan.

Detectives say Morgan was riding his bicycle north in the bicycle lane on Alvernon Way when he began to swerve left into the curb lane and suddenly entered the media lane, where he was hit by a white Ram pickup truck, which was also headed north.

The truck’s driver stopped and cooperated with authorities, who determined he was not impaired.

Police say “unsafe movement” by Morgan was a contributor to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, but officers don’t anticipate making any arrests or citations.

