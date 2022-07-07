Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police: 6-year-old girl dies after falling off Independence Day parade float

The Mandan Police Department reports that 6-year-old Mabel Askay died in an incident prior to...
The Mandan Police Department reports that 6-year-old Mabel Askay died in an incident prior to an Independence Day parade.(carminesalvatore via canva)
By Christa Kiedrowski and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Police in North Dakota are investigating the death of a child that happened over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The Mandan Police Department reports that a 6-year-old girl was involved in an incident before the Mandan Independence Day Parade.

According to officials, the girl was riding on a parade trailer when she fell. She was struck by a tire and taken to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries.

Authorities later identified her as 6-year-old Mabel Askay of Ventura, California, as reported by KFYR.

Officials said Mabel had fallen off the DK Orthodontics float.

Following the incident, the orthodontic office shared the following message on social media:

“We want to thank you all for your incredible graciousness in reaching out to us during this time to offer prayers, love, and support for Mabel Rae, her family, and our D|K Team. This community and its outpouring is felt beyond belief by all of us!”

Mandan police report the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Board of Supervisors pass resolution supporting abortion rights
Police have released images of two cars believed to be involved in the death of Christopher Hart.
UPDATE: Investigators release photos of cars possibly involved in beating death of Tucson man
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Oscar Valencia, of Tucson, shot two people at a home in...
Authorities: Armed and dangerous Tucson man on run following fatal shooting
Vaccinations and boosters are still recommended because they are doing a good job at preventing...
COVID-19 subvariant extremely contagious, infecting fully vaccinated and boosted people

Latest News

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
One dead after crash between bicycle, pickup truck
For second time in less than a week, body found at Tucson apartment complex
Abortion access won’t be on ballot in Arizona this November
Giffords, McCain receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
Giffords, McCain receive Presidential Medal of Freedom