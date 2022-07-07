Sentencing set for 2 in Arizona ballot harvesting case

YUMA, AZ (AP) -Two southern Arizona women are set to be sentenced for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. Authorities say Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting” in the border community of San Luis.

Democratic and Republican parties both collected ballots this way before Arizona banned the practice in 2016. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the ban last year. Now only family members or caregivers can return a ballot for another person. Fuentes is a former San Luis mayor and current school board member.

Authorities say she used her influence in Democratic politics to persuade voters to let her break the law.

