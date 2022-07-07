Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Sentencing set for 2 in Arizona ballot harvesting case

Authorities say Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting” in the...
Authorities say Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting” in the border community of San Luis.(WAVE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (AP) -Two southern Arizona women are set to be sentenced for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. Authorities say Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting” in the border community of San Luis.

Democratic and Republican parties both collected ballots this way before Arizona banned the practice in 2016. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the ban last year. Now only family members or caregivers can return a ballot for another person. Fuentes is a former San Luis mayor and current school board member.

Authorities say she used her influence in Democratic politics to persuade voters to let her break the law.

TRENDING: 15-year-old boy dead after being shot by Glendale police while reaching for gun, officers say

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Board of Supervisors pass resolution supporting abortion rights
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Police have released images of two cars believed to be involved in the death of Christopher Hart.
UPDATE: Investigators release photos of cars possibly involved in beating death of Tucson man
A Texas woman shot in her car early July 4th, possibly for flashing her high beams at another...
Woman shot in face for flashing high beams at vehicle, police say
Cox Communications is bringing its annual Movies in the Park series back to Reid Park in Tucson.
Free movie series returning to Reid Park

Latest News

The charges against a former Higley High School teacher accused of having relationships with...
Charges dropped against Gilbert teacher accused of having relationships with students
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to 17, including Biles, McCain, Denzel Washington
A Russian missile strike in Kharkiv destroyed a pedagogical university on Wednesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say