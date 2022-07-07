Tempe police ‘actively’ looking for leader of far-right group after protesters pepper-sprayed

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police are looking for the leader of a far-right group in connection to an incident where several protesters were pepper-sprayed last weekend.

On Sunday, a group of protesters was gathered at the corner of Mill Avenue and University Drive when a car pulled up, and the passenger sprayed the crowd. Four people were treated at the scene, one of whom was taken to an area hospital.

The confrontation was captured on camera, and witnesses identified the person in the car as Jennifer Harrison, founder of the far-right group AZ Patriots. On Thursday, the Tempe Police Department posted on Twitter that officers are now “actively attempting” to find Hudson so she can be arrested. No other details were made available, as police say it remains an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.