Gov. Doug Ducey endorses Karrin Taylor Robson in the race for Arizona Governor
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey announced in a video released on social media Thursday morning that he is endorsing Karrin Taylor Robson for Arizona governor.
Robson is one of four Republican candidates running for governor. She took to Twitter this morning to thank the governor for his endorsement.
Watch Gov. Ducey’s full endorsement video below:
Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch sat down with Robson for a one-on-one interview in June to discuss her run for office, her thoughts on the 2020 election and more. Check out that interview here. The candidates still left in the race are Scott Neely, Kari Lake, Robson, and Paola Tulliani-Zen.
