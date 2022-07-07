Woman killed in apartment on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment on Tuesday, July 5.

Officers were called to Westlake Village Apartment Homes shortly before 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they said, they found 38-year-old Angelica Marie Pinales dead inside an apartment with obvious signs of trauma.

Detectives who processed the scene and gathered evidence believe she had gotten into an argument in the apartment.

This is the second fatal shooting at the apartment complex in less than a month.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

