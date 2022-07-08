Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woodcrafters use talents to help kids

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 partners with Casino Del Sol to highlight a person or organization going above and beyond in the community.

This week, we catch up with a group that uses craftmanship to help others.

Frank Xxxxxx is the president of the Desert Woodcrafters Association, a group that meets monthly to enjoy woodworking. The projects they’ve taken up include making pins for armed forces members and toys for children in need during the holidays.

“Last year, we did over 3,000 toys,” Frank said.

One of the Tucson-based organizations with is called Beads of Courage, which works with children who are facing serious illnesses such as cancer. The Desert Woodcrafters Association builds boxes for those beads to be stored.

“They make these little small beads... that are color-coded for different services that the child undergoes,” Frank said.

On behalf of Casino Del Sol, the group was presented with a $300 gift card.

“We’re always short on funds and we certainly can put it to use,” he said.

If you know someone who exemplifies Arizona’s Heart and Sol, you can nominate them at Kold.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Oscar Valencia, of Tucson, shot two people at a home in...
Authorities: Armed and dangerous Tucson man on run following fatal shooting
For second time in less than a week, body found at Tucson apartment complex
Vaccinations and boosters are still recommended because they are doing a good job at preventing...
COVID-19 subvariant extremely contagious, infecting fully vaccinated and boosted people
Numerous cars were damaged in a wreck on Camino de Oeste.
UPDATE: Two seriously injured in wreck near Tucson
Pima County Board of Supervisors pass resolution supporting abortion rights

Latest News

Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woodcrafters use talents to help kids
Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woodcrafters use talents to help kids
Numerous cars were damaged in a wreck on Camino de Oeste.
UPDATE: Two seriously injured in wreck near Tucson
A Russian missile strike in Kharkiv destroyed a pedagogical university on Wednesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say
The Superior Court in Maricopa County is warning of a phone scam involving jury duty.
Arizona is one of the top targeted states by cellphone scammers