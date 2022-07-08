Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woodcrafters use talents to help kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 partners with Casino Del Sol to highlight a person or organization going above and beyond in the community.

This week, we catch up with a group that uses craftmanship to help others.

Frank Xxxxxx is the president of the Desert Woodcrafters Association, a group that meets monthly to enjoy woodworking. The projects they’ve taken up include making pins for armed forces members and toys for children in need during the holidays.

“Last year, we did over 3,000 toys,” Frank said.

One of the Tucson-based organizations with is called Beads of Courage, which works with children who are facing serious illnesses such as cancer. The Desert Woodcrafters Association builds boxes for those beads to be stored.

“They make these little small beads... that are color-coded for different services that the child undergoes,” Frank said.

On behalf of Casino Del Sol, the group was presented with a $300 gift card.

“We’re always short on funds and we certainly can put it to use,” he said.

