Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Beachgoers saddened to find remains of gray whale; cause of death unknown

A gray whale washed ashore off the Oregon coast over the Independence Day holiday weekend. (Source: KPTV)
By Adrian Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANZANITA, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Beachgoers in Oregon got quite the shock when a 43-foot gray whale washed ashore in Falcon Cove.

A representative with the Seaside Aquarium said gray whales are common in the area, and a research group, the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network, collected tissue samples from the adult whale to determine how it died.

Sue Paduano told KPTV that she owns a vacation home just a short walk from where the whale washed ashore. She said it was a sad sight but hopes marine biologists can learn more about the Oregon coastal environment by studying the whale’s remains.

“I’m hoping it can turn into a learning experience,” she said. “It would be nice to learn more about what’s happening to the whales off the coast.”

The Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network shared it is continuing its work on finding how the whale died.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three vehicles were involved in a wreck on Camino de Oeste north of Cortaro Farms Road on...
UPDATE: Two killed in wreck near Cortaro Farms Road
For second time in less than a week, body found at Tucson apartment complex
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Oscar Valencia, of Tucson, shot two people at a home in...
Authorities: Armed and dangerous Tucson man on run following fatal shooting
Vaccinations and boosters are still recommended because they are doing a good job at preventing...
COVID-19 subvariant extremely contagious, infecting fully vaccinated and boosted people
A man is recovering after police say another man doused him with gasoline and set him on fire...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man set on fire with gasoline outside of a Glendale Circle K store

Latest News

Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Elon Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
Rural Pima County residents fight against new neighborhood development
Rural Pima County residents fight against new neighborhood development
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims