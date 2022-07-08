City to reveal Joaquin Murrieta Park master plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One Tucson park is about to get a big makeover thanks to Proposition 207.

City officials will unveil the master plan on Saturday, July 9, after more than 400 people made their voices heard on what they think should happen at Joaquin Murrieta Park.

Tucson Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Greg Jackson said the park off of Speedway Boulevard and Silverbell Road has a lot of history. He said some of the equipment is nearly 50 years old.

“When we held a meeting back in March it was so cool to see parents there that had their kids there. The parents were talking about how they grew up playing on these fields and now they’re coaching their kids on these fields,” Jackson said. “Clearly it’s a community gathering point and it has been for many many years. We want that to continue in the future but we want it to be a better community center.”

Voters approved Prop 207 in 2018. The proposition funds park, walking and bike path improvements. Joaquin Murrieta park is getting $10.8 million in improvements. Jackson said because of inflation, that won’t be enough to go forward with the initial master plan that was approved four years ago.

“So what we’ve been working on since March is talking to the community and understanding what are the high priorities,” Jackson said. “While we wish 10.8 million would build everything in the park, it’s not going to, unfortunately. Construction costs have escalated.”

More than 400 people responded, with the most popular answers being new baseball and softball fields and a splash pad. Many in the community also said they want to see more walking paths and other gathering areas.

Officials will answer questions during the community meeting Saturday at 9 a.m. The meeting is taking place at El Rio Neighborhood Center, 1390 W. Speedway Boulevard.

Construction will start next year after the master plan is finalized.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.