FIRST ALERT FORECAST - High temperatures staying above average

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mostly sunny and hot again Friday with high temperatures running about 5° above average. Skies should stay mostly dry with Tucson’s dew points in the 40s; however, a few isolated mountain storms are possible this afternoon and evening east of Tucson.

Moisture begins to stream back into the region this weekend, with dew points rising into the 50s. Saturday will bring us a slightly higher chance for afternoon and evening storms, especially over higher terrain east of Tucson. We’ll see some ebbs and flows in our storm chances through next week, but highs will remain in the triple digits.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 106°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 105°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a stray storm possible. High near 105°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a stray storm possible. High near 106°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 104°.

