Hikers rescued at Catalina State Park
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golder Ranch fire crews rescued two injured hikers at Catalina State Park on Friday, July 8.
Assistant Chief Scott Robb said crews were treating the two at a trailhead, and would determine whether they needed further care once they were stabilized.
Firefighters urged residents to drink plenty of water and avoid hiking during the midday hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
