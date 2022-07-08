Advertise
Hikers rescued at Catalina State Park

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golder Ranch fire crews rescued two injured hikers at Catalina State Park on Friday, July 8.

Assistant Chief Scott Robb said crews were treating the two at a trailhead, and would determine whether they needed further care once they were stabilized.

Firefighters urged residents to drink plenty of water and avoid hiking during the midday hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

