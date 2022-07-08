Advertise
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to Oro Valley neighborhood for barricade situation

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Copper Creek neighborhood in Oro Valley for...
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Copper Creek neighborhood in Oro Valley for a barricade situation Friday, July 8.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Personnel from multiple agencies have closed at least one street in an Oro Valley neighborhood for a barricade situation.

Copper Creek Drive near North La Cañada Drive and West Naranja Drive is closed.

Units from the Oro Valley and Marana police departments and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are at the scene in the Copper Creek neighborhood.

A PCSD spokesman confirmed that its deputies are there assisting with a barricade situation.

Details are limited, and KOLD News 13 has reached out to Oro Valley police for information.

This story will be updated as facts become available.

