Section of I-10 closing this weekend for improvement project

The latest closure is on I-10 westbound near Sky Harbor Airport.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Give yourself a little extra time if you plan to drive in the southeast Phoenix area this weekend — especially if you’re heading to Sky Harbor. The westbound lanes of I-10 will be closed between US 60 and 32nd Street while crews conduct bridge and utility work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The closure run from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. on Monday, July 11 and will also impact area ramps including:

  • Westbound I-10 from westbound US 60 and southbound SR 143
  • Westbound I-10 on-ramps between Elliot Road and 40th Street
  • Westbound US 60 on-ramps between McClintock Drive and Mill Avenue

ADOT says drivers can access westbound I-10 with a detour using eastbound Loop 202 or US 60 to northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202.

This is the latest in a series of closures planned for the summer in the 11-mile work zone on I-10 between the 202 and I-17.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

