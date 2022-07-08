Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Several cars involved in wreck near Tucson

Numerous cars were damaged in a wreck on Camino de Oeste.
Numerous cars were damaged in a wreck on Camino de Oeste.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a wreck involving about four cars in the north Tucson area on Thursday, July 7.

According to Northwest Firefighters, the wreck took place at Camino de Oeste and Drabble Way.

Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area, as traffic will be impacted on Camino de Oeste.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Oscar Valencia, of Tucson, shot two people at a home in...
Authorities: Armed and dangerous Tucson man on run following fatal shooting
Pima County Board of Supervisors pass resolution supporting abortion rights
Police have released images of two cars believed to be involved in the death of Christopher Hart.
UPDATE: Investigators release photos of cars possibly involved in beating death of Tucson man
Vaccinations and boosters are still recommended because they are doing a good job at preventing...
COVID-19 subvariant extremely contagious, infecting fully vaccinated and boosted people
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
One dead after crash between bicycle, pickup truck
Bicyclists injured in crash near La Canada, Tangerine in Oro Valley
UPDATE: Thousands have power again after outage in Tucson, Oro Valley
The Tucson Police Department said Joseph Brandon Gourley fatally shot his girlfriend Jessica...
Police: Man fatally shot girlfriend after two-vehicle crash in Tucson