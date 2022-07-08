UPDATE: Two killed in wreck near Cortaro Farms Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two young men are dead after a wreck took place northwest of Tucson on Thursday, July 7.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies were called to Camino de Oeste and Drabble Way, north of Cortaro Farms Road, where they saw thee two men seriously injured from the crash, which involved multiple vehicles.

Authorities say a Mercury Grand Marquis, occupied by 21-year-old Alex Sanchez and 21-year-old Chandler Hartley, was speeding south on Camino de Oeste when the car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Jeep headed north, causing the Jeep to roll.

The Jeep then collided with a Dodge Charger before stopping.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hartley was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Charger was also hospitalized, and is expected to recover. The Jeep’s driver was evaluated by medics and released.

Traffic detectives are investigating the case.

