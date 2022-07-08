Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

VIDEO: Fishermen catch giant Pacific octopus while fishing in bay

A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon in Yaquina Bay over the weekend.

KPTV reports Nick Johnson shared a video showing the octopus caught on a crab pot as the crabs were being hauled onto a boat.

The fishermen said they freed the octopus from the crab pot and released it back into the ocean.

According to National Geographic, giant Pacific octopuses grow bigger and live longer than any other octopus species. They are also reportedly found in coastal waters that include Oregon, California, Washington, Alaska and Japan.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three vehicles were involved in a wreck on Camino de Oeste north of Cortaro Farms Road on...
UPDATE: Two killed in wreck near Cortaro Farms Road
For second time in less than a week, body found at Tucson apartment complex
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Oscar Valencia, of Tucson, shot two people at a home in...
Authorities: Armed and dangerous Tucson man on run following fatal shooting
Vaccinations and boosters are still recommended because they are doing a good job at preventing...
COVID-19 subvariant extremely contagious, infecting fully vaccinated and boosted people
A man is recovering after police say another man doused him with gasoline and set him on fire...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man set on fire with gasoline outside of a Glendale Circle K store

Latest News

Rural Pima County residents fight against new neighborhood development
Rural Pima County residents fight against new neighborhood development
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
Catalina State Park
Hikers rescued at Catalina State Park
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine
Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Elon Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal, board to fight