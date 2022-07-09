FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is on along with a chance for rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are taking a little break from the monsoon storms as triple digits are back in the forecast. However, expect a few isolated thunderstorms, firing off the higher terrain, Saturday afternoon. 30% chance for rain in Tucson, 60% in Sierra Vista and 40% in Santa Cruz County. Additionally, high temperatures will be slightly above normal, making things quite uncomfortable.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 106. North wind 8 to 16 mph becoming south. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 81. Southeast wind 8 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 107. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 82. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 82.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 103. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

