FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat sticks with us as moisture slowly increases
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm chances increase a bit through next week with a more favorable southeasterly flow. Temperatures will range from 105-107 degrees with little overnight relief.
TONIGHT: 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows in the low-80s.
TOMORROW: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 107.
MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 107.
TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 105.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 105.
THURSDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 105.
FRIDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 103.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 101.
