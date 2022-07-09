FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat sticks with us as moisture slowly increases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm chances increase a bit through next week with a more favorable southeasterly flow. Temperatures will range from 105-107 degrees with little overnight relief.

TONIGHT: 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows in the low-80s.

TOMORROW: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 107.

MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 107.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 105.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 105.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 105.

FRIDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with a high near 103.

SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high near 101.

