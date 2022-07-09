Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man killed in confrontation with Baltimore windshield washer had a bat, police say

Authorities said a man who washes windshields at an intersection shot a driver after a heated confrontation. (Source: WJZ/CNN)
By WJZ staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) - A 48-year-old motorist is dead after he confronted a man at an intersection who washes windshields for money.

Baltimore is in shock after the violent encounter at the busy intersection of Light and Conway. Police said a “squeegee” windshield washer shot and killed Timothy Reynolds Thursday after they said Reynolds confronted the washers with a bat.

It’s not known if Reynolds hit any of the windshield washers with the bat or if he swung at the person who shot him.

All the washers fled the scene after it unfolded, and no arrests have been made.

Police are a visible presence Saturday at many corners where young men usually wash windows for money.

At the intersection of Light and Conway, though, “squeegee” workers are nowhere to be found.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said he was unable to provide additional details about how the confrontation unfolded.

“We’re combing through a lot of evidence right now in search of the person who shot the victim,” he said.

There have been several tributes to Reynolds online.

A relative of Reynolds declined to speak on camera, but said he was a good man and a father and said the family is in shock and mourning. He asked for privacy.

“Some would say that this is as simple as clearing the corners or rounding them up or moving them along. It isn’t,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

There were several incidents involving “squeegee” windshield washers reported at the same intersection in the hours before Reynolds was killed.

“This was just, you know, the pinnacle of the problem right in downtown across from Inner Harbor with somebody getting shot,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Copyright 2022 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three vehicles were involved in a wreck on Camino de Oeste north of Cortaro Farms Road on...
UPDATE: Two killed in wreck near Cortaro Farms Road
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Copper Creek neighborhood in Oro Valley for...
Police: Oro Valley barricade situation ends with suicide
For second time in less than a week, body found at Tucson apartment complex
Vaccinations and boosters are still recommended because they are doing a good job at preventing...
COVID-19 subvariant extremely contagious, infecting fully vaccinated and boosted people
Rural Pima County residents fight against new neighborhood development
Rural Pima County residents fight against new neighborhood development

Latest News

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee...
Tribal elders recall painful boarding school memories
Col. Lamar Davis, the head of Louisiana State Police, was caught speeding on the Atchafalaya...
Police superintendent caught speeding on highway: ‘I’m disappointed in myself’
Reports of an aggressive bee swarm in the area of Campbell Avenue and the Rillito River Walk.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department warns of bee swarm
Vernon Winfrey, a former councilmember and father of celebrity Oprah Winfrey, died Friday night...
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah Winfrey’s father, dies at age 88