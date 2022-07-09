Old Tucson gears up for a long-awaited return with Nightfall auditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the long-awaited comeback for Old Tucson. In just a few months, the former western movie sight will be up and running again, starting with the return of Nightfall.

Nightfall officially opens Oct. 6, but auditions are taking place this week.

Overall there’s a lot of excitement about the return of nightfall, but this is just this start and we’re told that Old Tucson will soon be back and better than ever.

″I think there is no better time to open. Nightfall really is going to kickstart everything here, and then we have Christmas coming up after that and then we can get into the day shows and gun fights and the daily living of what happens out here,” stunt coordinator Austin Buchanan said.

He worked as an actor for Nightfall and Old Tucson for almost ten years. When it closed, it was devastating.

″I basically grew up out here. I was a kid coming out to the shows and then when I was old enough I got a job out here and worked until I was about 25-26 and the fact that it’s coming back really means a lot to me,” he said.

Now he’s helping with the big return of Old Tucson and Nightfall along with production manager, Michael Thomas-Visgar. But after being closed for years, there’s a lot to get done in just a matter of months.

″It’s been a lot of logistics figuring out technical elements that we need to install and replace from what was here before as well as figuring out the local team on the ground,” Thomas-Visgar said.

Along with fixing up the park, they’re hoping to hire 45-60 actors for the 30th anniversary of Nightfall. They say this year will be different from what some may remember from past years, but they’re hoping to go back to the roots and make it more of an immersive experience for all of Tucson to enjoy.

″Nightfall is a really important part of the community here and everyone loves coming out to it. It seemed like a great way to open up the park with a bang,” he said.

The auditions Friday were by appointment only, but if you would like to have a chance to audition, there will be walk-in auditions Saturday at old Tucson from 10am to 8pm. Callbacks are Sunday.

