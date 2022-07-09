Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Old Tucson gears up for a long-awaited return with Nightfall auditions

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:50 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the long-awaited comeback for Old Tucson. In just a few months, the former western movie sight will be up and running again, starting with the return of Nightfall.

Nightfall officially opens Oct. 6, but auditions are taking place this week.

Overall there’s a lot of excitement about the return of nightfall, but this is just this start and we’re told that Old Tucson will soon be back and better than ever.

″I think there is no better time to open. Nightfall really is going to kickstart everything here, and then we have Christmas coming up after that and then we can get into the day shows and gun fights and the daily living of what happens out here,” stunt coordinator Austin Buchanan said.

He worked as an actor for Nightfall and Old Tucson for almost ten years. When it closed, it was devastating.

″I basically grew up out here. I was a kid coming out to the shows and then when I was old enough I got a job out here and worked until I was about 25-26 and the fact that it’s coming back really means a lot to me,” he said.

Now he’s helping with the big return of Old Tucson and Nightfall along with production manager, Michael Thomas-Visgar. But after being closed for years, there’s a lot to get done in just a matter of months.

″It’s been a lot of logistics figuring out technical elements that we need to install and replace from what was here before as well as figuring out the local team on the ground,” Thomas-Visgar said.

Along with fixing up the park, they’re hoping to hire 45-60 actors for the 30th anniversary of Nightfall. They say this year will be different from what some may remember from past years, but they’re hoping to go back to the roots and make it more of an immersive experience for all of Tucson to enjoy.

″Nightfall is a really important part of the community here and everyone loves coming out to it. It seemed like a great way to open up the park with a bang,” he said.

The auditions Friday were by appointment only, but if you would like to have a chance to audition, there will be walk-in auditions Saturday at old Tucson from 10am to 8pm. Callbacks are Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three vehicles were involved in a wreck on Camino de Oeste north of Cortaro Farms Road on...
UPDATE: Two killed in wreck near Cortaro Farms Road
For second time in less than a week, body found at Tucson apartment complex
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Oscar Valencia, of Tucson, shot two people at a home in...
Authorities: Armed and dangerous Tucson man on run following fatal shooting
Vaccinations and boosters are still recommended because they are doing a good job at preventing...
COVID-19 subvariant extremely contagious, infecting fully vaccinated and boosted people
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Copper Creek neighborhood in Oro Valley for...
Police: Oro Valley barricade situation ends with suicide

Latest News

Old Tucson gears up for a long-awaited return with Nightfall auditions
Old Tucson gears up for a long-awaited return with Nightfall auditions
Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an...
Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel for 8 hours
Rural Pima County residents fight against new neighborhood development
Rural Pima County residents fight against new neighborhood development
Catalina State Park
Hikers rescued at Catalina State Park