Pima County Sheriff’s Department warns of bee swarm

Reports of an aggressive bee swarm in the area of Campbell Avenue and the Rillito River Walk.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, they have received reports of an aggressive bee swarm in the area of Campbell Avenue and the Rillito River Walk. Please use caution if in the area.

Bee safety tips:

- If you find bees, remain calm, leave the area, and keep others away.

- If attacked, run or move away as fast as you can. The average person can run faster than bees.

- Cover your face to prevent bees from going in your mouth and nose.

-If an immediate attack is threatening an individual’s life or if someone needs emergency medical services after being stung by any number of bees, call 9-1-1.

