KOLD Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flirting with record highs

KOLD News 6-7 a.m. Sundays recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Heat will be the main story for the next two days with near record highs possible from Tucson into the lower deserts Monday (with a wary eye on today). Temperatures will still remain well above average as the chance of storms increases through the week.

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2:00 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 107. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 82. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 109. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 82. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 105. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 104. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 103. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

