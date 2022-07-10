FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Records in jeopardy Monday

Advertise
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat peaks tomorrow with an Excessive Heat Warning going into effect from Tucson westward. Some areas will have a high heat risk, meaning much of the population will be impacted by our temperatures. Make sure you drink plenty of water and stay cool. We could see storms pushing off the rim tomorrow with tomorrow evening looking like the best time frame for Tucson to see activity. Ridge hovers around the Four Corners region for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-80s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 109. 10% chance for rain.

TUESDAY: 20% rain chance with a high near 105.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain chance with a high near 106.

THURSDAY: 20% rain chance with a high near 106.

FRIDAY: 20% rain chance with a high near 104.

SATURDAY: 20% rain chance with a high near 103.

SUNDAY: 20% rain chance with a high near 102.

