New Tucson food truck empowers people with special needs to grow and be successful in the workforce.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A food truck with a mission. This month, a new food truck made its mark on Tucson. But there is more to this food truck than just delicious food.

Special Eats is not just a food truck, it empowers individuals with special needs to grow and be successful in a work environment.

“We have to find something that we can have our special needs community rally around us to support and it’s something the individuals can really thrive at and that’s how we came up with the food truck,” said co-owner Tamara Varga.

The organization is in their second week of business and they currently employ 16 people with special needs.

“They help with our to-go bags, they design, draw, color, and design each bag for our to-gos. We’ve had Star Wars, and Spiderman, and series. They help with inventory, the prep work, and we also have merchandise they help with.”

Co-owners Tamara Varga and William Harman both have children with special needs and that is part of what inspired them to create Special Eats.

“To know a lot of the special needs people and realizing how much they really wanted to work and how much they had in them and no one ever really gave them a chance. I figured I could start this truck and give everybody a job,” said Harman.

Even though it is just starting out, Special Eats has been a success and they have already had more people reaching out to them for jobs. Harman is also the chef and has been helping train the workers.

“They are so willing to work that it is easy. I created an easy enough concept with the grilled cheese sandwiches that I can actually teach them everything.”

