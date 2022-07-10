Protesters rally at Pima County Jail following fourth inmate death of 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saturday, protesters rallied at the Pima County Jail once again to raise their concerns about the inmate deaths that have happened at the jail.

This all comes after an inmate death that happened earlier this week. 33-year-old Jonathon Leary died a week after he was found hanging in his cell. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said this is the fourth inmate deaths this year, with one related to COVID-19.

Johnathan Leary’s family was at the protest Saturday night along with other family members of inmates who have died at the Pima County Jail.

“I think the supervision needs to be better. If they’re supposed to do a 10-15 minute walks, they need to do those like they’re supposed to. I think it’s not one thing that needs to change. I think it’s an entire systematic change that needs to be done,” said Johnathon Leary’s mother Tracy Leary.

KOLD News spoke with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos about these deaths, including the most recent one. He said they are working on ways to prevent inmate deaths.

“We just outfitted a pod, a jail area with what they call non-ligature furniture. In other words, you can’t – I hate to say this, but they advertise it as, you can’t hang yourself.”

Sheriff Nanos added that one area costs around $120,000. He said they are looking at doing the entire facility, which would be millions of dollars. They are also looking at different types of technology to help track inmates health.

Protesters said this will not be the last rally they will hold. They will continue to fight until things change.

