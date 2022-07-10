Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Weekend exercise lowers risk of early death, study finds

A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a...
A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a difference between people who workout during the week and those who get it all in on the weekend.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - No time to workout during the week? That’s not a problem because weekend workouts are still beneficial!

Packing your workout into a couple of days can still make a difference when it comes to staying healthy and living longer.

A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a difference between people who workout during the week and those who get it all in on the weekend.

The key is getting the same amount. That is about 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity.

So remember, every minute, every run, every squat, every burpee and every deadlift counts no matter when you do it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of an aggressive bee swarm in the area of Campbell Avenue and the Rillito River Walk.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department warns of bee swarm
Three vehicles were involved in a wreck on Camino de Oeste north of Cortaro Farms Road on...
UPDATE: Two killed in wreck near Cortaro Farms Road
Vaccinations and boosters are still recommended because they are doing a good job at preventing...
COVID-19 subvariant extremely contagious, infecting fully vaccinated and boosted people
Rural Pima County residents fight against new neighborhood development
Rural Pima County residents fight against new neighborhood development
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Copper Creek neighborhood in Oro Valley for...
Police: Oro Valley barricade situation ends with suicide

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Health officials are urging people to wear masks again because of a summer surge of COVID-19.
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID-19 surge
A woman weeps at the scene of an overnight bar shooting in Soweto, South Africa, Sunday July...
South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto