Arizona committee to focus on teen suicide, mental health

File photo of teen mental health.
File photo of teen mental health.(Pexels)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new state committee hopes to build resources and bridge the gap in mental health services for teenagers across Arizona.

Mental health experts say that about 78% of mass shooters had suicidal ideations or tendencies before they committed their crimes. Arizona’s Family spoke with Katey McPherson, a leading advocate, to talk about how the new ad-hoc committee is bringing state leaders from several key industries to try and find solutions.

“Youth suicide is the leading cause of death for ages 10 to 14 and ages 15 to 24 in Arizona,” said McPherson. “I’m tired of talking. This was my effort to come to the state level and say we have to do something. We need a solution-based team to make recommendations.”

Last month, state lawmakers proposed $50 million to hire roughly 415 school resource officers, and four counties recently began implementing new safety response procedures for emergencies.

