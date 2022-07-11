Advertise
CCSO: No injuries in emergency landing near Dragoon

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a helicopter crash just south of Dragoon on Monday, July 11.

According to Davis-Monthan Airforce Base, an HH-60G Pave-Hawk made an emergency landing in the Coronado National Forest.

Authorities say the crash took place near Cochise Stronghold.

No injuries were reported, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

