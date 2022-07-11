FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monday is a First Alert Action Day due to an Excessive Heat Warning in effect 10 AM to 8 PM from Tucson westward. Mostly sunny skies are on tap today with highs just a few degrees shy of the daily record. Stay safe, stay cool, and stay hydrated!

Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, primarily over higher terrain. Gusty winds and blowing dust are the primary threats. Highs look to heat above 105° for the rest of the workweek with daily isolated storm chances.

MONDAY: Excessive Heat Warning from 10 AM to 8 PM. Mostly sunny skies with a stray storm possible. High near 109°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 106°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 107°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 107°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of storms. High near 106°.

