Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

At least 23 hurt when car drives into crowd outside Argentina theater

A car hit dozens of people near a theater in Argentina on Sunday, authorities said.
A car hit dozens of people near a theater in Argentina on Sunday, authorities said.(Source: TN Argentina/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:37 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GODOY CRUZ, Argentina (CNN) - A car drove into a crowd outside a theater in western Argentina Sunday evening, according to local authorities.

Police say the car was conditioned for disabled drivers.

At least 23 people were injured in the incident. Three of them were hospitalized.

Authorities said people were leaving a play at the time of the incident.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video below contains images that some may find disturbing.

Dozens were hurt after a car crashed into a crowd in Argentina. Surveillance video shows the car approach. (Source: Diario Mendoza/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of an aggressive bee swarm in the area of Campbell Avenue and the Rillito River Walk.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department warns of bee swarm
Protesters rally at Pima County Jail following fourth inmate death of 2022
Protesters rally at Pima County Jail following fourth inmate death of 2022
Vaccinations and boosters are still recommended because they are doing a good job at preventing...
COVID-19 subvariant extremely contagious, infecting fully vaccinated and boosted people
Rural Pima County residents fight against new neighborhood development
Rural Pima County residents fight against new neighborhood development
New Tucson food truck empowers people with special needs to grow and be successful in the...
New Tucson food truck empowers people with special needs to grow and be successful in the workforce

Latest News

Three Maryland churches were vandalized, and two of those were also set on fire.
Three churches damaged by arson, vandalism in Maryland
Rescue efforts are underway after a deadly Russian rocket attack in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine. At...
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Authorities advise putting strict privacy settings on their phones and tablets in addition to...
Girl, 8, targeted by child predator on Roblox, mom says
Dozens were hurt after a car crashed into a crowd in Argentina. Video surveillance shows the...
GRAPHIC: Car drives into crowd outside theater