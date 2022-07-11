Advertise
Man dies in two-vehicle crash near Reid Park

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Reid Park in Tucson late Saturday, July 9.

The Tucson Police Department said the victim will not be identified until his family is notified.

The TPD said the accident happened near Broadway Boulevard and Richey Avenue when the man pulled out of a parking lot and did not yield to another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle involved suffered serious injuries and was not impaired, according to the TPD.

