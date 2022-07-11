Man killed in crash near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Golf Links and Swan in Tucson early Monday, July 11.
The Tucson Police Department said Chase Aaron Ortiz, 25, died at a local hospital.
The TPD said Ortiz was speeding on Golf Links Road when he hit the median and then crashed into a tree.
Ortiz was not wearing a seatbelt and the “vehicle did not have an operable airbag,” according to the TPD.
