Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Paradise Valley man on trial for wife’s 2016 safari death in Zambia

Prosecutors say Lawrence killed his wife during a 2016 safari trip in Zambia.
Prosecutors say Lawrence killed his wife during a 2016 safari trip in Zambia.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A trial is set to begin this week in Colorado for the founder of a Pennsylvania dental franchise accused of killing his wife on an African safari six years ago and collecting nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds. Federal prosecutors allege that 67-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph, 67 killed his wife during a 2016 safari trip in Zambia.

READ MORE: FBI: Paradise Valley man accused of killing wife on ‘16 Africa hunting trip

Rudolph’s attorney says Bianca Rudolph’s death was accidental and accuses prosecutors of relying on circumstantial evidence. He was a big game hunter and former head of an international safari club. The trial is in Colorado because several insurers tied to the payout were based here. Lawrence moved to the Valley from Pennsylvania in 2012 and would travel back and forth to run his dental practice.

TRENDING: Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of an aggressive bee swarm in the area of Campbell Avenue and the Rillito River Walk.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department warns of bee swarm
The Tucson Police Department said Chase Aaron Ortiz, 25, was killed in this single-vehicle...
Man killed in crash near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
Man dies in two-vehicle crash near Reid Park
Protesters rally at Pima County Jail following fourth inmate death of 2022
Protesters rally at Pima County Jail following fourth inmate death of 2022
New Tucson food truck empowers people with special needs to grow and be successful in the...
New Tucson food truck empowers people with special needs to grow and be successful in the workforce

Latest News

New AZ state law restricts public’s ability to video record police officers
New AZ state law restricts public’s ability to video record police officers
A new poll shows the Republican primary for governor is growing closer.
New poll shows gap closing between GOP candidates in Arizona gubernatorial race
Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to...
Federal judge blocks Arizona’s ‘personhood’ abortion law
Northwest Fire looking for new recruits by Friday's deadline
Northwest Fire looking for new recruits by Friday’s deadline
Brianna Zerth, left, is accused brutally beating her cousin, Peter McKenna, a Marine veteran.
Peoria woman accused of killing cousin released from jail