Pima County murder convict found dead in Buckeye prison

Kiet Phuong, 56, died on Sunday at a prison in Buckeye(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate sentenced from Pima County reportedly hanged himself on Sunday, July 10.

According to a news release by the Arizona Department of Corrections, prison staff at Arizona State Prison Complex Lewis in Buckeye found Kiet Phuong unresponsive in his cell.

Staff treated Phuong at the scene until Buckeye Valley fire medics arrived and pronounced him dead. Phuong was 56 years old.

Phuong had been sentenced out of Pima County for second-degree murder.

