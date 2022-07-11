Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Which Arizona cities are most stressful to work and live in?

A file photo of metro Phoenix skyline.
A file photo of metro Phoenix skyline.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been wondering where Phoenix stands in terms of stress and quality of life, well, as it turns out we’re faring better than most cities, but it also depends where in the Valley you live and work.

A recently-released WalletHub study looked at 182 cities across the country to come up with a stress score that considers work, finances, and family, alongside health and safety stressors. No matter where you are, each city has its perks and detractors.

Source: WalletHub

Most stressed in Arizona? That award goes to Glendale and Tucson which ranked at #43 and #45 on the list. Other cities around the Valley ranked much better.

Scottsdale was tied at number four nationwide for having the most average weekly hours worked, and while it ranked only 160 on the list, it certainly means having to make some sacrifices with your free time. On the other hand, Gilbert, which ranked right next to the tourist town, ranked fairly pretty low in stress across the board, with only a slightly worse safety ranking. Gilbert also ranked well for having one of the lowest poverty rates in the country. As for Phoenix, it ranked at #59 nationwide, seemingly with less work stress than most other major cities.

Click/tap here to find the city closest to you.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of an aggressive bee swarm in the area of Campbell Avenue and the Rillito River Walk.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department warns of bee swarm
Protesters rally at Pima County Jail following fourth inmate death of 2022
Protesters rally at Pima County Jail following fourth inmate death of 2022
New Tucson food truck empowers people with special needs to grow and be successful in the...
New Tucson food truck empowers people with special needs to grow and be successful in the workforce
Vaccinations and boosters are still recommended because they are doing a good job at preventing...
COVID-19 subvariant extremely contagious, infecting fully vaccinated and boosted people
Rural Pima County residents fight against new neighborhood development
Rural Pima County residents fight against new neighborhood development

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
File photo of teen mental health.
Arizona committee to focus on teen suicide, mental health
financial plan review
Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.
Prime Day sales kick off Tuesday