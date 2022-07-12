Advertise
90-year-old man missing from Catalina Foothills

Charles Oden was last seen around 4 a.m. Saturday.
Charles Oden was last seen around 4 a.m. Saturday.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 90-year-old man who was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday, July 9.

Authorities say Charles Oden was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 5400 block of North Arroyo Grande Circle, near Sunrise and Swan.

Oden was last seen driving a 2022 dark green Nissan Frontier with Arizona license plate number ZWA9NF.

Authorities describe oden has having gray hair and blue eyes, standing at 5′10″ and weighing about 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a button-up shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who sees Oden or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

