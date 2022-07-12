Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

After $1,500 fine, couple able to park car again on driveway

A San Francisco couple has been allowed to park in their driveway after getting a $1,500 fine...
A San Francisco couple has been allowed to park in their driveway after getting a $1,500 fine from the city.(KGO)
By KGO Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - Imagine this: You park in your driveway and you get a $1,500 ticket for it. That’s what happened to a couple in San Francisco.

Judy and Ed Craine said they’ve owned their cottage for 36 years in the San Francisco area and have parked their car in their driveway without any problems until the city’s recent fine.

A ticket from the city of San Francisco notified them it’s illegal to park in the front yard of a house. (KGO, SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC LIBRARY, CRAINE FAMILY, CNN)

The city said they couldn’t park in front of their home because it was illegal to park in front of a house without a garage.

However, the city changed its mind after the couple proved the space had been used for parking since the 1950s. So, their usual parking spot has now been grandfathered in as legal.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Chase Aaron Ortiz, 25, was killed in this single-vehicle...
Man killed in crash near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson
Man dies in two-vehicle crash near Reid Park
Charles Oden, 90, was found dead inside his vehicle in Yuma County late Monday night.
UPDATE: Missing Foothills man found dead in Yuma County
A suspect died while being taken into police custody in South Tucson on Monday, July 11.
Suspect dies during arrest in South Tucson
Kiet Phuong, 56, died on Sunday at a prison in Buckeye
Pima County murder convict found dead in Buckeye prison

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
Sierra Vista looking to fill vacant council seat
Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition