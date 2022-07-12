Advertise
Big Arizona provider won’t resume abortions despite ruling

The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona said the decision was made after “vague and confusing” statements from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona’s largest abortion provider will not resume the procedures in Pima County even though a federal judge has blocked a fetal “personhood” law it feared could lead to criminal charges against doctors and others. The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, Brittany Fonteno, said the decision was made after “vague and confusing” statements from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich about a near-total pre-statehood ban on abortions.

That law has been blocked since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, but Brnovich says it is enforceable. The injunction covers Pima County, leaving the possibility that abortions could resume in Tucson. On June 29, Brnovich announced that the territorial-area law passed over 120 years ago was back in effect.

RELATED: Federal judge blocks Arizona’s “personhood” abortion law

However, on Monday, the 2021 “personhood” law that gives legal rights to unborn children was blocked by Judge Douglas Rayes. He said the law could invite a host of criminal or civil charges, but there’s no way to know which ones.

Arizona’s Family News Staff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

