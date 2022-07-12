Advertise
Crews battling a wildfire near Beaver Creek Wilderness area in northern Arizona

Officials say scattered thunderstorms in the area are causing erratic winds.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Crews are battling a wildfire that has broken out north of the Beaver Creek Wilderness area in northern Arizona. Coconino National Forest officials say the wildfire was reported just before 11 a.m. Tuesday and the cause is under investigation. They say the wildfire was estimated at more than 70 acres and moving in a north-northeast direction, but no structures were immediately threatened.

Forest officials say two hotshot crews were at the scene along with two helicopters, two single-engine air tankers, two large air tankers and one fire engine. They say scattered thunderstorms in the area are causing erratic winds which will affect fire behavior and direction as well as air and ground resources.

